Ebonyi fifth COVID-19 patient infected at isolation centre

By Ogochukwu Anioke, Abakaliki

Ebonyi Governor David Umahi has confirmed two more cases of Covid-19 in the State.

The Governor stated this when he phoned into the situation room, an update programme on coronavirus on the state’s broadcast stations.

According to the Governor, the fourth case returned from Lagos with the virus while the fifth case got the virus from the third case at the Pa Oruta Ngele Stadium Abakaliki holding area.

“The 4th case is a 22- year- old boy who leaves in Ojo Lagos. He left Lagos on 26 and entered Ebonyi through Nkalagu border.

“And from there when entered bus to Ezzamgbo junction. Thereafter he entered bus to Ede Ishieke in Ebonyi local government”, the governor said.

He said the man was intercepted at Ishieke by anti Covid-19 task force and brought to the stadium where a sample was collected from him which turned out to be positive.

On the fifth case Umahi said she returned to Uburu with her family from Énugu where she resides but was brought to the holding area in Abakaliki in line with the policy of the State Government that anyone who comes in from outside the state must be tested.

“The fifth case is a 24- year- old girl. A hair dresser from Awgu in Uburu in Ohaozara local government area. She resides at No 30 Queens close Ọkpara Avenue in Enugu.

“She was picked from Uburu to Stadium. While at the stadium she had contact with the third case and this evening her result came out and she tested positive”

Umahi however noted that the family members that she came back with all tested negative.

He, however noted that they will still be kept at the holding area and monitored for next 14 days.

He said that he has also directed the Medical team to go for contact tracing of all the patient’s contacts.

The Governor while advising the people to remain vigilant urged them not to panic as the state government was doing all in its power to prevent spread.

He commended some local government chairman who he said are doing well in effectively manning their borders.

The Governor also lamented the unseriousness of others warning that there will be dire consequences for such persons after the war on the pandemic is over.

He said all the confirmed cases are doing well at the isolation centre.

” In the next one week, I am sure that they will be cleared to go home after they must have tested negative twice”, he said.

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

