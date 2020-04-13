Easter: Senator Sani urges Christians to pray hard from home

From AbdulGafar Alabelewe, Kaduna

As Christians all over the world celebrate Easter, Senator representing Kaduna Central, Uba Sani has urged Nigerian Christians to pray harder for the country from home, while observing the unfortunate lockdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Senator regretted that whereas, typically, at Easter, Christians across the globe gather in churches to worship and celebrate the death of Jesus Christ on Friday and his glorious resurrection on Sunday, but not this Easter being in the middle of a lockdown.

He said although traditional church services are cancelled, this does not mean Easter is cancelled and its message can still be lived out in all walks of life in acts of service, compassion, and care.

According to the Senator in his Easter message, “The world, and indeed Nigeria have a lot to learn from the life and death of Jesus Christ as we struggle to keep the rampaging COVID-19 at bay. Health personnel in the frontline of the battle against COVID-19 are the real symbols of extraordinary love and sacrifice. They are risking their lives for our survival. Many have died, but rather than deter other health personnel, they are moving forward with uncommon zeal. They deserve our total support and prayers.

“I urge us to emulate the exemplary humility, moderation and tact of Jesus Christ. He represents forgiveness and love. He deployed the “weapons” of patience, gentleness and love to great effect. We must use the occasion of Easter to forge unity and peace in our communities. This is a time to rebuild our communities. Violence harms even the best of causes. Crisis harms communities and retards progress and development.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has created economic crisis in Nigeria. Governments at all levels are implementing tough measures to battle the invisible enemy. As painful as the measures may be, they are necessary for our survival. We must not despair. Rather, we should be at our creative and compassionate best. We must turn the strange situation into an opportunity to look inwards and develop our local capacities.

“We must reenergize our sense of community and collectively fashion strategies to survive these challenging times. We either assist each other to go through the rough times or we shall be counted among the casualties,” he pointed out.

While saluting the resilience of the people of Kaduna State, Senator Uba cheered spirit of his constituents and urged then to continue to support and comply with the measures put in place by the Kaduna State Government to checkmate the COVID-19 spread.

“If we stick together and battle this pandemic as a collective, we shall overcome it and resume our normal lives again, to the glory of God,” he said.

