Easter provides hope, says Obi

THE vice presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in the 2019 General Election, Mr Peter Obi, has urged Nigerians not to despair but to be steadfast in the face of adversity.

Obi said in a message to mark the celebration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ at Easter that the period provided the sort of hope that was needed for this period of suffering and despair.

According to Obi in a statement from his media office “that we are marking this great season under this circumstance that we cannot even Worship in our various Churches because of a virus disease, throws a huge challenge that we must reflect on our existing relationship with God. “We must therefore in the joy of Easter intensify our prayers for peace in the country,” he said.

