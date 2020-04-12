Easter: ‘I Have Strong Faith In God That Nigeria Will Rise And Defeat #COVID19’ — Atiku

Atiku Abubakar, former Vice President of Nigeria and 2019 Presidential Candidate for the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) has said he strongly believes the country will rise and defeat the coronavirus pandemic.

Atiku in a series of tweets on his Twitter handle, @atiku, wrote:

“I wish all Nigerians, and Christians around the world, a happy #Easter. I have strong faith in God that Nigeria will rise and defeat this scourge and together we will bid farewell to #COVID__19.

“However, we must not aim to return to normal. We must profit from our experiences, and return to better than normal. We must return to increased patriotism, increased productivity, increased victory against our common challenges, and increased Unity and Faith, Peace and Progress.“

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), as at 9:30pm, 11 April, 2020, there have been 318 confirmed coronavirus cases and seven deaths in Nigeria, while 70 people in the country have recovered after contracting Covid-19.

13 new cases of #COVID19 have been reported; 11 in Lagos, 1 in Delta & 1 in Kano As at 9:30pm 11th April there are 318 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 70 have been discharged with 10 deaths There are 19 states with confirmed cases in Nigeria pic.twitter.com/xXbp6lX2mS — NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 11, 2020

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases globally at the above time stood at 1,694,954, while 102,607 people have died from Covid-19 and 376,102 have recovered from the disease, according to Johns Hopkins University Whiting School of Engineering.

