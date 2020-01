There is an ongoing 2.5km road construction in Uli, Anambra state proudly sponsored by Five Star Music boss, E-money and his brother Kcee.

Uli, which is the hometown of the duo, is currently turning into a new city courtesy of both.

Serious work is really going on and road is at the verge of being completed.

Kcee who is pretty happy with the progress, took to his official handle to make the announcement and equally thanked God.

