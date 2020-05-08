E Kelly x Mr Eazi – “Need Somebody”

Mr Eazi and E Kelly teamed up to deliver this impressive song titled “Need Somebody”.

E Kelly releases a new track – “Need Somebody” featuring Mr Eazi off his new project dubbed “No Secrets“. Nigerian producer EKelly, known for his work behind the boards for Mr. Eazi, Wizkid and Major Lazer, released his debut project – ‘No Secrets‘, on May 8. The five-song EP blends E Kelly’s signature sound — an airy, mellowed-out spin on afropop — with vocals from Mr Eazi, Joeboy, Boybreed, King Perryy and Minz.

Fans of Mr Eazi’s E Kelly-produced smash “Pour Me Water” will recognize the thread between that track and No Secrets’ “Need Somebody”.

