Dubai Media Office Posts Video Of Hushpuppi Being Arrested In Dubai

Dubai Media Office@DXBMediaOffice

@DubaiPoliceHQ take down “Hushpuppi”, “Woodberry”, ten international cybercriminals in a special operation dubbed “Fox Hunt 2”

.

@DubaiPoliceHQ Commander-in-Chief Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri: The arrest of ‘Hushpuppi’,’Woodberry’ & 10 gang members involved in money laundry & cyber fraud activities, is another achievement added to the proud record of Dubai police in ensuring the emirate’s security and safety

