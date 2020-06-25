Dubai Media Office Posts Video Of Hushpuppi Being Arrested In Dubai

Dubai Media Office@DXBMediaOffice
@DubaiPoliceHQ take down “Hushpuppi”, “Woodberry”, ten international cybercriminals in a special operation dubbed “Fox Hunt 2”
@DubaiPoliceHQ Commander-in-Chief Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri: The arrest of ‘Hushpuppi’,’Woodberry’ & 10 gang members involved in money laundry & cyber fraud activities, is another achievement added to the proud record of Dubai police in ensuring the emirate’s security and safety
Buy Android phones online at Jumia. Discover the latest collection of smartphones with Android OS at the best prices in Nigeria. Cash on delivery!