A HAZARD in driving or riding is any situation that could prompt the driver, rider or other road users to adjust speed or change direction. That is, situations that can compel the driver or rider to take sudden action, such as accelerating, braking, turning left or right.

In the next few weeks, I want to focus the articles in this column on the various driving and riding hazards. The information that will be provided in this column, when practised, will go a long way in reducing the rate of road traffic crashes, injuries and deaths on Nigeria roads.

A driver or rider operating on any road has the responsibility of perceived hazard. Based on the accurate analysis of the likely consequences, he or she will thereafter take the safest decisions and actions that will ensure the incident is averted. By identifying the hazard early enough, the Driver or Rider will have sufficient time to take the appropriate action.

A hazard can be created by the objects or the actions of other road users. It is, therefore, important to watch out for pedestrians that are crossing the road with more attention on the vulnerable ones such as young children, old people, the physically challenged, hawkers and cart pushers. You must also pay more attention when driving or riding through bus stops, schools, markets, event centres and shopping malls where there are often large numbers of people waiting to cross the road, particularly at corners.

Watch out for other vehicles, animals with their herders, bicycles, motorcycles and tricycles that may not obey traffic light or other traffic regulations. What out for those overtaking on the road shoulders. Observe drivers or passengers that might open the car door on your side. Watch out for drivers or riders that might cut into your front suddenly. Avoid the use of mobile phone and other distractions which can make your driving erratic or unpredictable to other road users around you.

Avoid sounding the horn unnecessarily, deliberately revving the engine, flashing your light unnecessarily, unnecessary harsh braking, edging forward when pedestrians are crossing in front of your vehicle, showing any aggression towards other road users, especially those that are vulnerable. Always stay alert and watch what’s happening around you, analyse and promptly respond safely.

In the next edition, I will discuss hazards relating to vehicle positioning and lane discipline.

