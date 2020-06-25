Driver Crashes New £200,000 Lamborghini Just 20 Minutes After Picking It Up From Showroom

A driver crashed a £200,000 Lamborghini just minutes after picking it up from the showroom.

The brand new Lamborghini Huracan Spyder was smashed up on the motorway 20 minutes after the new owner had been handed the keys.

The sports car stopped on the M1 near Wakefield, England, due to a mechanical failure, then another driver ploughed into the back of it.

West Yorkshire Police shared photos of the damage on Twitter and wrote: “It’s only a car!

“But on this occasion a 20 minute old brand new Lamborghini that stopped due to mechanical failure in lane 3.

“Hit from behind by an innocent motorist #couldhavecried.”

A police spokesperson confirmed the Lamborghini and a van had collided. The van driver was left with head injuries which are not believed to be serious.

The crash caused some delays on the southbound carriageway while the vehicles were recovered.

