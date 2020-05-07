Drew Uyi: The sports agent doing wonders

Drew Uyi – born Andrew Uyi Ogbomoide in Birmingham UK had brief primary education in Benin City, Edo State before leaving Nigeria and concluding his High School in Switzerland and Germany.

He is a sports and events management graduate from the London Metropolitan University, London and holds a Post-certification in Marketing from the London University of the ART.

He is a licensed football agent, brand strategist & PR guru.

He has managed and worked with some big names in the sports, African music and entertainment industry.

He is fondly called Dr Drew by his admirers because of his ‘Spin Doctor’ skills.

He manages the AY Comedian brand internationally and a media/ brand consultant to One Africa Music Fest New York, London & Dubai.

These days, he is more into sports.

After taking a short break, he has gone back to his first love & passion, which is Athlete branding & sports management .

He has worked with the likes of Ahmed Musa, Odion Ighalo and many premiership players.

According to him: “I’m in the Sports to change the narrative of Africa Athletes as I see they have been managed poorly in the past. I strongly believe in developing Africa Athletes Brands Value to increase their market Value.”

