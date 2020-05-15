Dremo’s “CNV2” Album Hits 10 Million Streams Across All Platforms In Just 3 Weeks

Dremo’s new album “CNV2” has hit 10 million streams across all streaming platforms and the rapper has taken to social media to brag about his achievement.

The critically acclaimed project is just three weeks old and has already amassed huge numbers. According to him, he id the first Nigerian rapper to attain 10 million streams in a short time. Dremo also made sure to fire back at his trolls who felt numbers attached to streaming has become irrelevant. He then asked them to post their songs and see if it will make its way to the top 10.

He wrote: “CNV2 about 10million streams in 3 weeks! First Nigerian rapper to do that! Numbers don’t fucking lie!!! 2Ds is not your mate!! Mabel video on the way #Oluwa #CNV2??

