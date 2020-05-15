DMW rapper, Dremo has revealed that he wants to start singing like Simi.

Simi no doubt has one of the biggest songs at the moment. Even with a bun in the oven, the singer still dazzled fans with her hit single “Duduke”. The song which Simi explained is not just an ode to her unborn child but a song for lovers. Dremo who is ecstatic about the success of his newly released album “CVN2” took to his Twitter page to gush over the singer.

Giving reasons why he wants to sing like the very trending singer, Dremo explained that he wanted to sing like her because she is currently one of the hottest singers. He wrote: Be like na Simi i wan dey sing like now o, she dey hot

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

Be like na Simi i wan dey sing like now o, she dey hot?? — DREMO ?? (@Dremodrizzy) May 15, 2020

The post Dremo Speaks On Why He Would Love To Start Singing Like Simi appeared first on tooXclusive.