Dremo Finally Speaks On Sexual Orientation , Says He Loves Men

Davido Music Worldwide act, Dremo has finally opened about his sexuality and its absolutely shocking.

Dremo is one of the few artistes who has a clean sheet when it comes to scandals with women. The singer has lived a very private life since he rose to prominence and fans have become curious about his sex life. However, they got the shock of their lives when he decided to open up about his sexuality.

The singer made this known via his Twitter page when a fan asked him about his relationship with women. The fan asked him why he has never been spotted with any lady. “Dremo I never see u with any lady” and the rapper responded saying he is homosexual. “i’m gay” Shout out to the ladies sliding into his DMs.

