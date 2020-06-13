Drama In Italy As Ronaldo Misses Penalty, Rebic Sent Off In SIX Seconds

Cristiano Ronaldo marked the return to action in Italy after the Covid-19 pandemic by missing a penalty during the Coppa Italia match between Juventus and AC Milan.

The Italian champions held a first leg semifinal advantage after drawing 1-1 in the Sansiro. Tghe match which was played behind close doors saw the Old Lady awarded a penalty following checks with the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

Ronaldo stepped up for the spot kick but missedfrom 12yards after his right foot shot came off the post. The missed penalty meant that the former Manchester United star has failed to score his second penalty for Juventus in all competitions, the first was in January 2019 against Chievo.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

The Portuguese will be a little worried as has gone 111 days without scoring a goal but the real drama ensued just six seconds after Ronaldo’s penalty miss as AC Milan forward Ante Rebic was sent off for a reckless high foot tackle.

The match finished goalless but Juventus advanced into the final with the away goals rule.

SOURCE:- fcnaija

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

