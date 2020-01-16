Drama In Imo State As Ex-Auditor General Is Caught Trying To Smuggle Official Documents From Office

Apparently owing to the lacuna that there was no duly sworn-in governor in Imo State 24 hours after the court pronounced Senator Hope Uzodinma governor-elect of the state, a former Auditor General of the state may have cashed in on that administrative lapse to allegedly steal official documents from his former office.

Luck, however, ran out on the retired auditor when workers in the headquarters of the Imo State Local Government Areas Audit (LOGAUDIT), Owerri raised the alarm over the alleged invasion of the office by the former Auditor-General of the state, Barr. Osita Nwosu.

Nwosu had allegedly attempted to take away some files from his former office on Wednesday while Senator Hope Uzodinma was about to be sworn in as the new governor following the Supreme Court’s verdict on the Imo governorship election which sacked former governor, Emeka Ihedioha.

On sighting the former AG clutching some files and attempting to leave the office, workers in the office locked the premises and held him hostage in his former office over his refusal to hand over to the new Auditor-General after his retirement.

Nwosu was locked up for hours until the intervention of some security personnel from the Nigerian Police and Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps who came and dispossessed him of the files and whisked him away for explanations in the company of the new AG, Sir Dom Edomobi and some of the workers.

It was not clear whose interest the former AG represented in respect of the sudden bid to flee with official documents from a sensitive office like the Local Government Audit Headquarters, but there were speculations that the attempt may be connected to the recent Supreme Court’s judgment on Imo.

Share on: WhatsApp

Got gist? Call us on 08066255832 Share



Tweet



WhatsApp

Email





Like Loading...