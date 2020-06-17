Drama As Victor Gaidom Announces Himself As APC National Chairman

The Deputy National Secretary of the All Progressive Congress, Victor Giadom on Wednesday, announced himself as the new Acting National Chairman of the party.

He said this at a media briefing at the party’s National Secretariat.

He said his action was sequel to a meeting held with other members of the National Working Committee after Tuesday’s Appeal Court ruling affirming the suspension of the substantive National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

He said, “Yesterday (Tuesday) the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja, in a unanimous judgment, affirmed the suspension of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole as National Chairman of All Progressives Congress.

“Consequently, I bring to your notice that on the 16th of March 2020, Hon Justice S.U Bature in suit no FCT/HC/M/6447/2020 had ordered that, with the earlier suspension of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, I, Chief Hon. Victor Giadom should act as the National Chairman of our great party.

“That Order could not be immediately effected at the time because of the temporary reprieve Adams Oshiomhole got from the court of Appeal on the same date.”

He further said, “As your Acting National Chairman and presiding officer in the NWC, we therefore cancel the decision of the Screening and Appeal Committees of the former Chairman of the party on the Edo primary.”

Giadom’s announcement is coming a few hours after the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, issued a statement announcing the Deputy National Chairman (South), Senator Abiola Ajimobi as Acting National Chairman.

