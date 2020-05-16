Drama As 2 NDDC Employees Are Caught Red-Handed Stealing Sensitive Documents In Port Harcourt

According to The Nation, two employees of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) were at the weekend arrested by the police for allegedly stealing sensitive documents belonging to the commission.

They were reportedly caught red-handed moving the documents out of the commission’s headquarters in Port Harcout, Rivers State capital.

It was gathered the two suspects were apprehended by the Executive Director, Finance and Administration and the Executive Director, Project.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

The two suspects, whose identities were still kept under wraps, were reportedly taken to the Police Station at Olu Obasanjo for further investigations and prosecution.

A source from the commission, who spoke in confidence, said one of them came from the Delta State’s office of the commission while the second employee worked at the commission’s headquarters.

The source said: “The two directors made a surprise visit to the commission’s headquarters on Saturday. They met some employees and demanded to know what they were doing at the office. They got satisfactory answers from them.

“They headed for the third floor of the headquarters and saw two employees coming out of the building and demanded to know their mission. But they could not explain what they were doing at the building.



“One of the directors opted to search their bag and discovered many sensitive documents belonging to the commission. One of the employees came from our Delta State office while the other one works in the head office. They were immediately handed over to the police”.

He said the suspects worked at the Human Resources Department of the commission.

A visit to the Olu Obasanjo Police station showed that the suspects were undergoing investigation.

Some principal officers of the commission were also seen leaving the police premises.

When contacted, the commission’s Director, Corporate Communication, Charles Odili, confirmed the development but said further details would be made a available to the public soon.

There have been barrage of attacks on the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the commission by powerful individuals said to be against the ongoing forensic audit of the commission.

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

