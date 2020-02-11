Drainage Blockage,Traffic Jam As Onitsha Records First Rain

Residents of Onitsha, Anambra State on Monday experienced the first rain of the year with its attendant blessings and calamities.

The rain, which lasted for about two hours caused heavy traffic gridlock along some major roads in the area, including Awka road, Oguta road, old and new cemetary, Obodoukwu road among others.

The flood occasioned by the rain also washed off refuses dumped in drainage channels thereby defacing the commercial city.

Residents who were seen clearing the channels by their houses and shops to enhance easy flow of flood, called on the Ministry of Environment and other agencies in charge of sanitation to commence work to ensure the state was kept clean.

They also called for the prosecution of those who dump refuse in unauthorized places.

Others however described the rain as blessing as it cushioned the harsh weather conditions being experienced in the area following the “short-lived” harmattan season.

A commercial bus driver, Festus Ibemezie, expressed mixed feelings over the rain, saying it affected his business.

“The traffic was so much that a journey of 30minutes took us for almost an hour. Infact, I had to close business before the usual time,” he lamented.

Another resident, Mrs Adaobi Onyekachukwu, however expressed joy with the coming of the rain, though she said it came to her by surprise.

Chibuzo Ojukwu, on his part, said the rain came at a time it was needed, noting that it was a good sign of better farming season and increase in agricultural produce for the year

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

Print

