Dpolicy starts his year with a new exciting single titled “Where“.

The singer who has fantastic songs such as ‘Pam Pam’ featuring Tekno and African woman to his name continues his quest to be regarded as one of the top guys in the music industry.

Dpolicy‘s new joint “Where” is a joy to behold. Listen below and share with friends.

Enjoy!



https://tooxclusive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Dpolicy-Where.mp3

DOWNLOAD MP3

Connect with Dpolicy on social media @dpolicyofficial

The post Dpolicy – “Where” appeared first on tooXclusive.

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

Print