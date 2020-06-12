Download Video:- Minister Poi – Ozaaga Bari

Minister Poi the inspectional Singer is now here again with New Video Song title Ozaage Bari Download and listen to it.

{Bari oh (x7) ozaage} (4x)

(God oh, Thank You)

Ozaage nda bari ye (4x)

(Thank You my God)

Kpege dini-ba owa-bari-za

(Money is in your hand give God thanks)

Kor be ageniba owa-bari‐za

(If Money is not in your hand give God thanks)

Ozaage nda bari ye

(Thank You my God)

Lord you’re worthy to be praise

Ozaage eh (2x)

(Thank You)

Bari odu ka le…

(God You are very good)

Ozaage eh (2x)

(Thank You)

You are God all by your self

Ozaage eh (2x)

(Thank You)

Bari nkpaniba-eh (2×)

(God I clap for you)

Ozaage eh (2x)

(Thank You)

Let everything that has breath praise the Lord

{Bari oh (x7) ozaage} (3x)

(God oh, Thank You)

Ozaage nda bari-ye (4x)

(Thank You my God)

Gpege dini-bah owa-bari-za

(Money in your hand give God thanks)

co be ageniba owa-bari‐za

(If Money is not in your hand give God thanks)

Ozaage nda bari-ye

(Thank You my God)

Lord you’re worthy to be praise

Ozaage eh (2x)

(Thank You)

Bari odu ka le…

(God You are very good)

Ozaage eh (2x)

(Thank You)

You are God all by your self

Ozaage eh (2x)

(Thank You)

Bari nkpaniba-eh (2x)

(God I clap for you)

Ozaage eh (2x)

(Thank You)

Is the downing of a new day now and I am free

Lord am grateful for the things that You have given unto me

Oh Lord I thank you (I thank you)

And Lord I praise You (I praise You)

Appreciate You (Appreciate You)

Cause You are faithful (You’re faithful)

And Let everything, Everything that has a breath praise the Lord

{Bari oh (x7) ozaage} (4x)

(God oh, Thank You)

Ozaage nda bari-ye (4x)

(Thank You my God)

Gpege dini-bah owabariza

(Money in your hand give God thanks)

co be ageniba owa bari‐za

(If Money is not in your hand give God thanks)

Ozaage nda bari-ye

(Thank You my God)

Lord you’re worthy to be praise

Ozaage eh (2x)

(Thank You)

Bari odu ka le…

(God You are very good)

Ozaage eh (2x)

(Thank You)

You are God all by your self

Ozaage eh (2x)

(Thank You)

Bari nkpaniba-eh

(God I clap for you)

Ozaage eh (2x)

(Thank You)

Let everything that has breath praise the Lord

Ozaage nda bari-ye (3x)

(Thank You my God)

Lord you’re worthy to be praise

Ozaage eh (2x)

(Thank You)

Bari odu ka le…

(God You are very good)

Ozaage eh (2x)

(Thank You)

You are God all by your self

Ozaage eh (2x)

(Thank You)

Bari nkpaniba-eh (6x)

(God I clap for you)

Ozaage eh (2x)

(Thank You)

