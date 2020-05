Download Nollywood Movie:- The Pregnant Virgin (Part 2)

A SECONDARY SCHOOL GIRL WHO IS VERY NAÏVE WAS MISLED BY SOME OF HER BAD PEERS, SHE GETS RAPED AT AN EVENT BUT HAS NO MEMORY OF IT. SHE COMES ACROSS A GOOD SAMARITAN WHO TAKES CARE OF HER AND HER CHILD WAS LATER REUNITED WITH HER ABUSER

CAST: CHRISTABEL EKEH, RITA EDOCHIE, EMMA ANYALOGU, PRINCE NWAFOR

PRODUCER:UCHENNA MBUNABO

DIRECTOR: GREAT VAL EDOCHIE

YEAR: 2018

