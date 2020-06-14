Download Nollywood Movie:- THE ANTIQUE

The antique, the story of a forbidden love and a dark fate! Uki was a young woman that resided in the village and she planned a future with her boyfriend Uyi. But the two were forced to place their romance on hiatus…

Unfortunately, Uki got word that she was chosen to recover an ancient pot from a forbidden forest. The pot was worshipped by their ancestors and the villagers believed it could save the life of the King’s ill son. Uki and Uyi unhappy with the news planned to run away together but things didn’t work out. Uki ultimately accepted her fate and headed into forbidden territory accompanied by three warriors to get back the antique.

CAST: OLU JACOBS, BIMBO AKINTOLA, GABRIEL AFOLAYAN, OGE INDIANA

DIRECTOR: DARASEN RICHARDS

