Download Nollywood Movie:- Merry Men (The Real Yoruba Demon)

imdb rating:- 6/10

Four rich men in Abuja (the Merry Men) seduce powerful women, get contracts from the political elite, steal from the rich, give to the poor and have sex with the hottest women in town. They face their biggest challenge yet when they antagonize a notorious and corrupt politician who plans on demolishing a village to build a shopping mall. The four men scheme to save the poor people of the village.

Cast:- Damilola Adegbite, Osas Ighodaro Ajibade, Fathia Balogun, Iretiola Doyle, Lilian Esoro, Falz, Nancy Isime, Jim Iyke, Jide Kosoko, Ayo Makun, Rosaline Meurer, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Ramsey Nouah, Ali Nuhu

