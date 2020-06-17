Download Music Mp3:- Zyka – Glow

Nigerian Gospel Artist, Zyka has released the audio to her new single, “Glow”.

Speaking about the song, she shares, “This is praise from the depths of my heart for God’s faithfulness and for the many blessings He has showered on us. Really, it is impossible to count it all, say it all, and tell it all. Even in the season of the pandemic, our God is still worthy of our generous praise”.

DOWNLOAD HERE

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

Social HandleFb @zyka Ngozi

Twitter officialzyka

Ig @zykaofficial

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

