Download Music Mp3:- Yung Star Ft Abimbola Arigbata – Kampe (Cypress Hit)

Duke Eboh A.K.A, Yung Star From Ethiope west local government area, Delta State Nigeria. featuring Abimbola Arigbata who has recorded songs with likes of Oritsefemi, Mr Real, Erigga and many more. Kampe!!!

Think of a tune you can use to give your partner assurance ,Then this tune will be suitable for you!!.

Song is Prod by serial HitMaker Cypress Hit.

Follow on social:- @yungstar D , @yungstar

