Download Music Mp3:- Wumi – Joy

Wumi, is a dynamic gospel minister with a voice that captivates the soul. A Nigerian American international recording artist, who began her journey almost a decade ago, and has blessed us with two amazing albums, “Praise Restored” and “Be Lifted.”

With her first two projects garnering international attention and award nominations, she has set her heart on a sound that transcends religious and cultural boundaries but acts a strong force to unite and reconcile people to God no matter where they are from through beats.

Her recent Single “JOY” ascribes the glory to God for his awesome Power, while also reminding us that situations are only temporary. The lyrics of the song takes you a place of peace ,illuminates your atmosphere prophetically and makes you to dance your issues away.

The Song “JOY” is fusion of both afrobeat and gospel with a splash of the Nigerian Dialect. It will usher you to a season of rejoicing, and give you the assurance that no matter what you go through, it will all end in praise.

DOWNLOAD HERE

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

