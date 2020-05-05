Categories
News

Download Music Mp3:- Wumi – Joy

Download Music Mp3:- Wumi – Joy

Wumi, is a dynamic gospel minister with a voice that captivates the soul. A Nigerian American international recording artist, who began her journey almost a decade ago, and has blessed us with two amazing albums, “Praise Restored” and “Be Lifted.”

With her first two projects garnering international attention and award nominations, she has set her heart on a sound that transcends religious and cultural boundaries but acts a strong force to unite and reconcile people to God no matter where they are from through beats.

Her recent Single “JOY” ascribes the glory to God for his awesome Power, while also reminding us that situations are only temporary. The lyrics of the song takes you a place of peace ,illuminates your atmosphere prophetically and makes you to dance your issues away.

Trending Now!  Enugu Govt Intercepts Coronavirus Patient Who Escaped From Delta Isolation Centre

The Song “JOY” is fusion of both afrobeat and gospel with a splash of the Nigerian Dialect. It will usher you to a season of rejoicing, and give you the assurance that no matter what you go through, it will all end in praise.

MUST READ: Do you want to die in silence, when you know your problem can be solved in 24hhours? Do you believe? Check to know more!

DOWNLOAD HERE

Leave a Reply

MUST READ: Man takes love potion to enjoy with many girlfriends, but accidentally attracts mother-in-law. Click here!

MUST READ: I was tempted by the devil to sleep with my neighbor's wife. Now this is happening to me.Click here!