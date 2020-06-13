Download Music Mp3:- VybeCity Ft Mz Casa Zik And Olumix – Down

Here is VybeCity’s first official single titled “DOWN” Song featuring a talented female singer “Mz Casa, Ace producer and artist “Olumix and Zik a.k.a Ezikel sounds. This is a song that will put you in the mood and want you to groove all the time. Song produced by Olumix.

Vybecity is here to stay as they get ready to drop their first ever EP titled Vybe in the city.Social Media Handles.

DOWNLOAD HERE

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

Listen and Stream HERE

Instagram: @iam_casa @iamolumix and @ezikelsounds

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

