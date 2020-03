Download Music Mp3 + Video:- Olakira – Aya Mi

U&I Music front act, release the visuals to “Aya Mi”, the song is the first single off his debut body of work titled “Wakanda Jollof EP”.

The infectious afro-pop single is fresh with a colorful video shot in many parts of Africa.

DOWNLOAD MP3: Olakira – Aya Mi Watch & Enjoy Video Below!

DOWNLOAD AUDIO HERE

DOWNLOAD VIDEO HERE

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

Print