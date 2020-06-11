Download Music Mp3 + Video:- Dimexx – Alàkàda
Ajanaku oladimeji Popularly Known as Dimexx a fast Rising Versatile Singer comes back with another heartwarming vibe Tagged “Alàkàda”.
Sometimes you just have to be who you are and do your thing, to be what you aspire to be in life, “Alàkàda” is one of the best tune you have heard in a long time The song was.
Produced by (Yinx) M&M by (Magic hillz)!
