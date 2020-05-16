Download Music Mp3:- Ugobest – Coronian Doctors Ft OPJah, Richi Boi, Jiyc, Cutefunboi, Jesse Blinkz, Access, OneP Butterfly, Smile Remy And Nwendu

Ugobest Music Releases new song titled ‘Ugobest Coronian Doctors’ Audio + Video featuring OPJah, Richi Boi, Jiyc, Cutefunboi, Jesse Blinkz, Access, OneP Butterfly, Smile Remy and Nwendu.

DOWNLOAD HERE

‘Ugobest Music Coronian Doctors’ is an amazing song arranged by a group of Ugobest newly signed artists whose names are listed above. It is a form of contribution to help our government and leaders worldwide in the fight against the Covid-19 virus, musically and emotionally.

The song is produced by Blaque beat, mixed and mastered by Suka Sound, Video directed by Irok Viralz.

