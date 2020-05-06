Categories
News

Download Music Mp3:- Slizzytone Ft Crestb – Insurance (Prod By Jakabit)

Download Music Mp3:- Slizzytone Ft Crestb – Insurance (Prod By Jakabit)

Slizzytone make another return with a banging jam titled “Insurance”.

The big man this times decides to add more flavour to the jam by featuring of the industry hottest rookie CrestB on this one.

Download and enjoy and you vibe to the rhythm!

DOWNLOAD HERE

MUST READ: Do you want to die in silence, when you know your problem can be solved in 24hhours? Do you believe? Check to know more!

Follow on social:- IG: @officialslizzytone

Get other track by Slizzytone on 9jaflaver HERE

Trending Now!  409 violators arrested in Lagos, Rivers, Kwara

Leave a Reply

MUST READ: Man takes love potion to enjoy with many girlfriends, but accidentally attracts mother-in-law. Click here!

MUST READ: I was tempted by the devil to sleep with my neighbor's wife. Now this is happening to me.Click here!