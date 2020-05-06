Download Music Mp3:- Slizzytone Ft Crestb – Insurance (Prod By Jakabit)
Slizzytone make another return with a banging jam titled “Insurance”.
The big man this times decides to add more flavour to the jam by featuring of the industry hottest rookie CrestB on this one.
Download and enjoy and you vibe to the rhythm!
MUST READ: Do you want to die in silence, when you know your problem can be solved in 24hhours? Do you believe? Check to know more!
Follow on social:- IG: @officialslizzytone
Get other track by Slizzytone on 9jaflaver HERE