Download Music Mp3:- Onyeka David – Winner Man

There is no place in this earth realm for losers, and definitely there won’t be a place in the kingdom of God for losers.

Everything we are doing here on earth is preparing us for eternal agony or eternal bliss in the world to come.

Winner Man is one song with a godly lyrics to stir you up for victory in your walk with God. Know certainly that one day you are leaving this earth, so strive for eternal safety hereafter.

This song is worth hearing!

DOWNLOAD HERE



Follow on social:- @uniqueonyeka

Get other track by Onyeka David on 9jaflaver HERE

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

Print

