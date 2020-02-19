Download Music Mp3:- Onyeka David – Winner Man
There is no place in this earth realm for losers, and definitely there won’t be a place in the kingdom of God for losers.
Everything we are doing here on earth is preparing us for eternal agony or eternal bliss in the world to come.
Winner Man is one song with a godly lyrics to stir you up for victory in your walk with God. Know certainly that one day you are leaving this earth, so strive for eternal safety hereafter.
This song is worth hearing!
