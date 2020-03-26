Download Music Mp3:- Nonye Ezike – Die For You

Nigerian Musician Ezike Nchekwubem Chidiogor Chinornyelum born 20th November is a daughter of Nigerian Hi-life Maestro, Late Godwin Chukwuemeka Mbamalu Ezike popularly known as Goddy Ezike who was a key band member of the glorious Black Brothers band who made waves in the 70s and 80s.

Ezike Nchekwubem Chinornyelum who has adopted ‘Nonye Ezike’ as her stage name, in her words said based on the account that was related to her by her parents and her older siblings, she started singing at an early age. Whenever Guests came to their house she would entertain them with songs that describes the circumstance surrounding such guest’s visit.

She describes her genre of Music as Contemporary African music and hi-life following the footsteps of her dad who was famous for the quality of hi-life music he released in the 70s and 80s.

In her words, she recorded her first song at OJB Studio and got her first major platform to showcase her music skills at a DBN Television organized show

She also released the video of one of her songs which was aired at that time on Musik Africa

Nonye Ezike attended Kiddies Montessori Nursery and Pry School and in her later years attended Gracewell Academy, Orile-Coker, Lagos.

Although her music is not influenced by any Nigerian Artistes, she holds a lot of them in high esteem and appreciates them a lot. She is a fan of several Nigerian artistes which includes : Tiwa Savage, Yemi Alade, Omawunmi, Flavour, Davido, Asa, Patoranking, and a lot of other Nigerian Music Art.

Nonye Ezike believes Nigerian music has grown tremendously and particularly witnessed lots of improvements with the quality of music and music videos released regularly by Nigerian Music Artistes in recent years

She also reckons that while it was difficult in the past for Nigerian Artistes to collaborate with foreign artistes, all that has changed now with Nigerian Musicians doing collaborations with their foreign counterparts which is a testament to the growth in Nigerian music.

Nonye Ezike was previously signed to Godek records but never got to release any songs under the record label during her two years stint with the label. She describes her experience with the label now defunct as terrible as all promises made to her by Godek records was never met and fulfilled

Nonye Ezike is currently signed to Ezik Music Empire and is set to release her first singles titled DIE FOR YOU under her new record label.

