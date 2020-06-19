Download Music Mp3:- Mr v.ic – Blessings

Mr.V.ic is an acronym for Mr.Victor, which is the last name from his main name, Otuu Chiabuotu Victor. An Ebonyi State of Nigeria born who have been on the scene of Nigerian Pop Music since 2015, got singing talent from blood as all his siblings sing professionally.

He is the first artist of DONABEM Record Label, which is the fastest growing label in the industry of today owned by a business mogul, Sir.Egwu Emmanuel(Ogbuebulike). Mr.V.ic has done more than 20 collabos and has uncountable unreleased songs which he plans unleashing intermittently as the year goes by. The track titled “Blessings” is his debut track.

He is a fashionista with mixed talents of singing, rapping.

Mr.V.ic in his first outing of 2018, won the first price in Southeast talent hunt, an award worth #2.5m.

As things unfold, let’s be on the watch for his musical prowess.

DOWNLOAD HERE

