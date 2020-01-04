by CorinaClever

Download Music Mp3:- Mpiizey – Go Ghana


News

Download Music Mp3:- Mpiizey – Go Ghana

Chukwuji Bright musically known as Mpiizey is a multi talented music artist From The Eastern part of Nigeria in Delta State. Mpiizey started singing as a chorister in his hometown church known as “Christ Chosen Church in the year 2003/2008.Then started writing music way back as a kid and gradually switched to circular music in 2009.

He went on to say, “Music is what I find Joy in doing but unfortunately it took time to manifest due to” “financial challenges” but I thank God that today, I have something to offer to the world and I encourage everyone to listen to this song because is a strong message mostly to the young ones out there!

Download and enjoy “Go Ghana” FB The Beat Killer.

DOWNLOAD HERE

Follow on social:- @mpiizy , 07066352767

Please follow and like us:
error0

Sponsored

Sponsored

sponsored

Sponsored

udom emmanuel second 2nd term manifesto download

Blog Stats

  • 10,206,509 hits

Leave a Reply