Download Music Mp3:- Knorah X Maxswasy – Time
Ehimare David also known as Knorah is a multi-talented singer and rapper who hails from Edo state Nigeria comes out this year to release this massive jam titled “Time” featuring Maxswasy.
After major success from his 2018 and 2019 released tracks “Gidi Baby, Gbe Body E & Dollar Dreams” Knorah is set to hit the music industry so hard. Time Produced and mixed by Danzil.
CHECK/FOLLOW….ON IG @IAMKNORAHTWITTER… .@IAMKNORAHFACEBOOK… KNORAH
AUDIO OUT ON ALL DIGITAL STORES ….STAY TUNED, GLUED AND MOTIVATED…ONE LOVE