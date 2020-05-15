Download Music Mp3:- Kingsley SOC – Oke Chi (Prod By Phat-e)

Kingsley SOC, born Kingsley Silvanus Omeke Celestine is a recording artist, songwriter, and composer, called into the prophetic gospel music ministry not of men neither by man but by Jesus Christ and God the Father. An indigen of Enugu State in Igbo Eze North L.G.A and an Alumni of the University of Jos, Plateau State Nigeria.

OKE CHI is a song that adores the sanctity of the blood of Jesus Christ on the Cross of Calvary and a plea for the baptism of Holy Spirit”Mmiri ndu” and It depicts the faith on the Cross and Calvary and a testifying vow of Jesus “OKE CHI” a leading and a merciful King who knows the heart of His people.

DOWNLOAD HERE

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

Sang in the Igbo language with a blend of English language to to spread a wider the testimony of Jesus Christ and a fusion of African beats and drums. Produced by award-winning producer extraordinary ” PHAT- E.

Follow on social:- FB: @kingsley SOC , Twitter: @kingsleysoc, IG: @slimkingsleysoc

Oke Chi (Lyrics)

Obara di nso si na Obe

Obara Oke Chi

Oke Chi

Chi obioma

Jesus ………….. x2

*Prechorus

Metum m Mmiri ndu, Oke Chi

Jide m Aka Gi, Oke Chi

Metumm Mmiri ndu, Oke Chi

Le m anya Gi, Oke Chi

*Chorus

Chimara obi m o, Oke Chi

Chinedu m o , Oke Chi

Chinenye ndu o, Oke Chi

Le m anya Gi, Oke Chi

*Verse 2

Abiawo na Obe Chi m

Anya m di na Obe

Aka m di na Obe

Obe

Obe Chi ………. x2

*Prechorus

Metum m Mmiri ndu, Oke Chi

Ji de m aka Gi, Oke Chi

Metum m Mmiri ndu, Oke Chi

Le m anya Gi, Oke Chi

*Chorus

Chimara obi m o, Oke Chi

Chinedu m o, Oke Chi

Chinenye ndu o, Oke Chi

Le m anya Gi, Oke Chi

*Bridge

Oke Chi m Jesus

Chi m o

Chi obioma

Obara Oke Chi m

Chimara Obi m o

Abiawo na Obe Chi m

Anya m di na Obe

Obara Chi m

Oke Chi m Jesus

Chi m o

Chimara obi m o

Obara Oke Chi

Chimara obi m o

Abiawo na Obe Chi

*Prechorus

Metum m Mmiri ndu, Oke Chi

Ji de m aka Gi, Oke Chi

Metum m Mmiri ndu, Oke Chi

Le m anya Gi, Oke Chi

*Chorus

Chimara obi m o, Oke Chi

Chinedu m o, Oke Chi

Chinenye ndu o, Oke Chi

Le m anya Gi, Oke Chi

*Chorus

Chimara obi m o, Oke Chi

Chinedu m o, Oke Chi

Chinenye ndu o, Oke Chi

Le m anya Gi, Oke Chi

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

