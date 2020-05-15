Download Music Mp3:- Kingsley SOC – Oke Chi (Prod By Phat-e)
Kingsley SOC, born Kingsley Silvanus Omeke Celestine is a recording artist, songwriter, and composer, called into the prophetic gospel music ministry not of men neither by man but by Jesus Christ and God the Father. An indigen of Enugu State in Igbo Eze North L.G.A and an Alumni of the University of Jos, Plateau State Nigeria.
OKE CHI is a song that adores the sanctity of the blood of Jesus Christ on the Cross of Calvary and a plea for the baptism of Holy Spirit”Mmiri ndu” and It depicts the faith on the Cross and Calvary and a testifying vow of Jesus “OKE CHI” a leading and a merciful King who knows the heart of His people.
Sang in the Igbo language with a blend of English language to to spread a wider the testimony of Jesus Christ and a fusion of African beats and drums. Produced by award-winning producer extraordinary ” PHAT- E.
MUST READ: Do you want to die in silence, when you know your problem can be solved in 24hhours? Do you believe? Check to know more!
Follow on social:- FB: @kingsley SOC , Twitter: @kingsleysoc, IG: @slimkingsleysoc
Oke Chi (Lyrics)
Obara di nso si na Obe
Obara Oke Chi
Oke Chi
Chi obioma
Jesus ………….. x2
*Prechorus
Metum m Mmiri ndu, Oke Chi
Jide m Aka Gi, Oke Chi
Metumm Mmiri ndu, Oke Chi
Le m anya Gi, Oke Chi
*Chorus
Chimara obi m o, Oke Chi
Chinedu m o , Oke Chi
Chinenye ndu o, Oke Chi
Le m anya Gi, Oke Chi
*Verse 2
Abiawo na Obe Chi m
Anya m di na Obe
Aka m di na Obe
Obe
Obe Chi ………. x2
*Prechorus
Metum m Mmiri ndu, Oke Chi
Ji de m aka Gi, Oke Chi
Metum m Mmiri ndu, Oke Chi
Le m anya Gi, Oke Chi
*Chorus
Chimara obi m o, Oke Chi
Chinedu m o, Oke Chi
Chinenye ndu o, Oke Chi
Le m anya Gi, Oke Chi
*Bridge
Oke Chi m Jesus
Chi m o
Chi obioma
Obara Oke Chi m
Chimara Obi m o
Abiawo na Obe Chi m
Anya m di na Obe
Obara Chi m
Oke Chi m Jesus
Chi m o
Chimara obi m o
Obara Oke Chi
Chimara obi m o
Abiawo na Obe Chi
*Prechorus
Metum m Mmiri ndu, Oke Chi
Ji de m aka Gi, Oke Chi
Metum m Mmiri ndu, Oke Chi
Le m anya Gi, Oke Chi
*Chorus
Chimara obi m o, Oke Chi
Chinedu m o, Oke Chi
Chinenye ndu o, Oke Chi
Le m anya Gi, Oke Chi
*Chorus
Chimara obi m o, Oke Chi
Chinedu m o, Oke Chi
Chinenye ndu o, Oke Chi
Le m anya Gi, Oke Chi