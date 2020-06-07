Download Music Mp3:- King Michael – Most High God

Nigerian Lagos-based multi-talented gospel minister and songwriter, Michael Asimea James also known as ‘King Micheal’ offers up his first official single titled “Most High God”.

King Micheal is a dynamic recording and performing artiste from Rivers State. He’s a renowned gospel artist and a loving Husband and Father.

When asked about his newest effort “Most High God,” King Michael pens down; “‘Most High God’ is a song gotten from God. It’s a song that serves as a reminder to men that God Is the highest of all, and always worthy of our Praise.”

