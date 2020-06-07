Download Music Mp3:- King Michael – Most High God
Nigerian Lagos-based multi-talented gospel minister and songwriter, Michael Asimea James also known as ‘King Micheal’ offers up his first official single titled “Most High God”.
King Micheal is a dynamic recording and performing artiste from Rivers State. He’s a renowned gospel artist and a loving Husband and Father.
When asked about his newest effort “Most High God,” King Michael pens down; “‘Most High God’ is a song gotten from God. It’s a song that serves as a reminder to men that God Is the highest of all, and always worthy of our Praise.”
You won't see these cams anywhere! Only here, and it works! Nigerians are welcome too! Check it out!