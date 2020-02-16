Download Music Mp3:- Joy Abuchi – Amanam (Lord I’m Grateful)

International Gospel singer Joy Abuchi dishes out her single titled “Amanam (Lord I’m Grateful)” produced by Emma De One.

Download and enjoy as you are filled with the spirit.

BIOGRAPHY

Abinya joy is my name, but my stage name is Joy Abuchi, am a Nigerian born international gospel singer, song writer, recording artists and performing artist. I started my musical career at the age of 12 as the leader of children Choir in Grace of God ministry auchi edo state, And still proceed as the choir leader of omega fire ministry makurdi branch and also in jos branch in 2007_2016.

Born on January 8 in edo state Nigeria, but am from benue state Nigeria , am married to mr Abuchi and I have four children, my husband is my number one fan.

