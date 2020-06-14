Categories
Download Music Mp3:- Jerro-B Ft Klub-J – Tonight

Jerro-B (Olomu Jeremiah)was born in Osun state, but he is from Isoko Delta State. He is a multitalented artiste, a song writer and after a long time, he has decided to wet our appetite with a mind- blowing afro fusion Cover with his usual Yoruba style of delivering his music while starring the Sensational singer Klub-J who is the brain behind Blacktide(In Niger Delta) which trended so well in Europe.

The energy and style of both artiste has got me concluded that talents from South South are so much on point. let’s watch out for this artiste because he got more coming, and there is something interesting you will find out yourself.

You wouldn’t regret it when this song (tonight)makes your playlist.

Follow on social:- @i_amjerrob , @it_klubjeru

