Download Music Mp3:- Jaymous – Nnemo

Earlier this year Jaymous released a song called Reality which he featured Jadon Nigeria/Ghana base, wow he set to drop another one titled NNEMO.

NNEMO is an appreciation song for mothers around the world. It is fusion of hip pop and high life tune with a lot of positive vibes and blend of Igbo and English languages.

This conflated of sounds will definitely appeal to your ears download and enjoy it thanks

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

DOWNLOAD HERE

Follow on social:- @iam_jaymous

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

