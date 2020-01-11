Download Music Mp3:- Isaac Ace Ft Fuzee – Rubbish

The Lagos based Hiphop/Afropop artiste “Isaac Ace” formerly known as Hyze Kayz is back into the music scene after taking a long break.

OGUNTIMEHIN IBUKUNOLUWA EZEKIEL aka Isaac Ace is a graduate of history & international relations, Lasu. The former manager of Fuzee under BigSlicksEntertainment & currently the founder of Ruziland Koncept Management.

This song features a collaboration from Isaac Ace’s former label mate “Fuzee” who is now signed to Royale Records.

This crazy streethop shows that Isaac Ace has the street credibility & u will also enjoy it either you are from the street or not.

