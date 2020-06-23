Categories
News

Download Music Mp3:- Gilda Erb – Mighty Man In Battle

Download Music Mp3:- Gilda Erb – Mighty Man In Battle

Gospel Evangelist “Gilda Erb” returns with another soul touching praise music titled “Mighty Man In Battle”.

Mighty Man In Battle was produced by Ezy Williams and Lead Guitarist “TSharp”.

Download and be filled with the spirit.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

DOWNLOAD HERE

You won't see these cams anywhere! Only here, and it works! Nigerians are welcome too! Check it out!

Get other song by Gilda Erb on 9jaflaver HERE

Follow on social:- FB: i’am Gilda Erb, @gilda_erb_official , Twiiter: @iam_gilda_erb

Trending Now!  Agboola Ajayi Appoints Sacked Aides As Personal Aides

Leave a Reply

Naija singles are welcome! Find love here! Beautiful! Absolutely beautiful! Looking for love? Join in!

Ever taken a porn survey? Here's what it looks like!