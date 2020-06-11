Download Music Mp3:- Gentle Highness Ft Ogochukwu Agu – Nwanyi

Fast rising artist “Gentle Highness” dishes out his single titled “Nwanyi” featuring “Ogochukwu Agu”. Gentle Highness is currently unsigned to any music label as he seeks for a better management options.

The Ikwuator Idembia artist from Ezza south Local government Area of Ebonyi state has continued to thrill his fans with local and native jam they can vibe to.

