Download Music Mp3:- Draykey – Winner (Prod By Strongbeat)

Dray Key Is An Artist based in abuja. He is a singer/songwriter and performer popularly known by his stage name dahray omoba. He came to lime light after dropping his hit single 4mula 3yrs ago.

Failure,pain and hunger has motivated the artist in a different way and now he is telling the world that “failure doesn’t mean end of the world,it means First Attempt In Learning”.

We can either rise from our ashes like a phoenix or perish like the ashes of a burnt wood.

We are all winners,so long we plan to win,work to win and believe we are winners.

Follow on social:- @jungledon_draykey , Twitter: @DKey , FB: @iamdraykey

