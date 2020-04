Download Music Mp3:- Don-Dad Ft De Cep – Shawa Me Love

Abinye Samuel abinye popularly known as Don-Dad is a pitakwa based artiste, he hails from andoni L.G.A in River state.

I sang this song just to express the love and feelings I have for a young beautiful damsel who stole my heart away.

(Shawa me love) your favorite mad jam. This time De Cep makes me proud.

This song prod by dannyblaze and mix by Dr fresh, download and feel love emotions to the greatest.

DOWNLOAD HERE



Follow on social:- FB: @Don-dad d Soft , @Don-Dad Soft , Twiiter: Dondad16

Intro

Dannyblaze d baddies beat boxes,

Decep,

oh my God is Don-Dad

Vers 1.

Me I don dey full for you,

See my eyes don dey kele for you,

for this one we go do am like 2, part 2, get am x 2.

Me I don dey fall for you eh, see my eyes don dey kele for you oh, I don dey mad for you, me I don dey kele for you oooooo.

Shawa, shawa, shawa, shawa, shawa, shawa,

ehhh eh,

shawa, shawa, shawa, shawa, shawa, shawa, shawa.

Hook:

Oya baby shawa some love on me

Shawa….x4

Oya baby shawa some love on me

Shawa….x4

Oya baby shawa some love eh, oya shawa some love on me.

Vers 2.

What else girl you be looking for

When me got my love for you

Don try to play or fool the boy

girl I got my eyes on you

CU’s I go

Shawa you

Shawa you love

I go shawa you

Everyday

I go shawa you

Night and day

I go shawa you

Girl say your body causing goslow, goslow

And your backa fire pass e moto

What you’ve got big booty I can handle

Let’s make love in the night off the candle

Hook:

Oya baby shawa some love on me

Shawa….x4

Oya baby shawa some love on me

Shawa….x4

Oya baby shawa some love eh, oya shawa some love on me.

Vers 3.

Shawa…x7 ehhh, shawa…7 ehhh, shawa

I don dey mad for you, see my eyes don dey red for you ooo,

I don dey kele for you,

My eyes don dey turn for you oh oh oooh.

I don dey mad for you,

See me I don crest for you ooo,

I don dey mad for you, this one we go trepeat am again oooo.

Don-Dad dey die for your matter, I don kele for you eh.

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email