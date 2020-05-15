Download Music Mp3:- Calypso – Do U Somtin
Ogbogu Chijioke Babiton better known as “CALYPSO’ is a singer and song writer, signed to 60MUSIC NG, a record label owned by him. The label dishes out his first ever single as a professional musician titled ‘DO U SOMTIN’ which is arguably one of the best songs of the moment.
CALYPSO has shown himself to be a promising artiste in ways that can’t be expressed in words. The song ‘DO U SOMTIN’ was produced by one of Nigeria’s best producers SONSBEATZ.
Enjoy and share this beautiful song.
Follow on social:- @calypso60music