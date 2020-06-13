Download Music Mp3:- Brightclink Ft CeeBrown X Merit – Whine For Me

Ebhohon Akhere Bright Popularly know by his stage name (BRIGHT-CLINK)

He’s a Song writer,Rapper and a music producer. He has come with a hit

track u can dance to, titled (Whine For Me) featuring CEEBROWN &

MERIT. after the release of LIFE-NA-CODE few months ago And he’s

giving out 50k price to his fans.

5 winners will be giving 10k each. Here is how to participate

Make one minute video twerking/dancing to (WHINE FOR ME) UPLOAD on

your Instagram page and then Tag @officialbrightclink #hashtag

#whineformebybrightclink , invite friends to view and like your video

on my page @officialbrightclink, your views and like will tell if u

will be among the winners, winners will be announced june 20th.

