Download Music Mp3:- Brightclink Ft CeeBrown X Merit – Whine For Me
Ebhohon Akhere Bright Popularly know by his stage name (BRIGHT-CLINK)
He’s a Song writer,Rapper and a music producer. He has come with a hit
track u can dance to, titled (Whine For Me) featuring CEEBROWN &
MERIT. after the release of LIFE-NA-CODE few months ago And he’s
giving out 50k price to his fans.
5 winners will be giving 10k each. Here is how to participate
Make one minute video twerking/dancing to (WHINE FOR ME) UPLOAD on
your Instagram page and then Tag @officialbrightclink #hashtag
#whineformebybrightclink , invite friends to view and like your video
on my page @officialbrightclink, your views and like will tell if u
will be among the winners, winners will be announced june 20th.
Download and where with friends
