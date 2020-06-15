Download Music Mp3:- Adas Ray – Undoable Doer (Prod By Gomezbeatx)

Adaighofua Raymond AKA “Adas Ray” is from Delta state, Ughelli south local government. He is song writer and a lover of the Gospel.

On Quote, he stated “his dream is the reach the ends of the world with the gift God Almighty bestowed on him”

Download and enjoy “Undoable Doer” by Gospel inspirationist “Adas Ray”.

Follow on social:- Twitter: @adas_ray1 , IG: @adas_ray

