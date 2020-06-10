Download Music Mp3:- 2K De Star Boss – Our World

2k De star boss is out fully with his first new single after his last experience of the killings in Kaduna (shariah law), herdsmen and Boko haram in Nigeria and also the killing of the blacks in South Africa (xenophobia), and also the killing of Floyd Geoge by a white police officer in USA just because we are black, we are one in all sense because what they need to be alive is also what we need to stay alive in this our world. Prod. By DMM Mix and mastered by foreign.

Feel the vibes

DOWNLOAD HERE



Twitter @2kthestarboss1,and instagram @2kdestarboss and Facebook

